'Offensive' Ganesha Handbag Removed From Sale
Harrods has removed a Ganesha luxury handbag made by fashion label Judith Leiber after backlash from Hindus.
Believers said that the handbag commodifies Lord Ganesha and the presence of animal leather in the bag went against the Hindu belief of non-violence.
Representational image
Harrods has removed the bag from sale while Judith Leiber said that the leather accessory used in the bag will be replaced with a synthetic material.
Earlier, popstar Rihanna faced the ire of Hindus after she uploaded a topless photo of herself wearing a diamond-studded pendant featuring Ganesha.
Instagram: Rihanna
Click here for all the latest fact-checks and explainers from BOOM Live.