'Worth Rs 1.5 Cr, Not 5 Cr': Why Hardik Pandya's Luxury Watches Were Seized
Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya's two luxury watches were seized at Mumbai's CSMI airport by customs officials owing to a 'discrepancy' in the serial number on the watches and the invoice.
While initial reports said the watches were worth Rs 5 crore, Pandya clarified that the actual cost of the two was around Rs 1.5 crore. Pandya, along with team India's T20 World Cup squad, was returning from Dubai when the incident took place.
Pandya later took to Twitter to clarify on the cost of his luxury watches and said he voluntarily declared them at the airport. He said he was ready to pay the requisite customs duty.
"Wrong perceptions have been floating around on social media regarding my declaration to customs at Mumbai airport, and I would like to clarify about what transpired," he wrote on Twitter.