IPL 2023: Delhi Capital To Take On Defending Champions Gujarat Titans
In the seventh match of this IPL season, Delhi Capitals is set to compete against Gujarat Titans on April 4 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.
Defending champions, Gujarat Titans started the season with a win against Chennai Super Kings in the season opener and would be looking to maintain the streak tonight.
Led by David Warner, Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, will be seeking redemption after losing their first game against Lucknow Super Giants.
Delhi Capital's Rishabh Pant, who is still recovering from his injuries, would not be a part of the playing XI in this match.
Delhi's squad includes players like Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav, among others.
Gujarat Titans also have a range of players, including Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), Rahul Tewatia, and Mohammed Shami.
The match is scheduled at 7.30 PM and will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.
