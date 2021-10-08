Forbes India Rich List 2021: Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani Top List
Mukesh Ambani
The head of Reliance Industries is the richest Indian with a personal worth of $92.7 billion.
Gautam Adani
The Adani Ports & SEZ supremo is worth $74.8 billion.
Shiv Nadar
The 76-year-old founder of HCL technologies is third on the list with a personal wealth of $31 billion.
Radhakishan Damani
Radhakishan Damani, the head of Avenue Supermarts, is fourth on the list with a personal wealth of $29.4 billion.
Cyrus Poonawalla
The 80-year-old founder of Serum Institute of India has seen his personal wealth rise to $19 billion.
Lakshmi Mittal
Lakshmi Mittal, the chief of ArcelorMittal, is sixth on the list with a personal wealth of $18.8 billion.
Savitri Jindal
Savitri Jindal, of the OP Jindal group, is seventh on the list with a personal wealth of $18 billion.
Uday Kotak
Uday Kotak, of the Kotak Mahindra Bank, is worth $16.5 billion in the latest list.
Pallonji Mistry
Pallonji Mistry, the chairman of Shapoorji Pallonji Group, is ninth on the list with a personal wealth of $16.4 billion.
Kumar Mangalam Birla
The chairman of the Aditya Birla group is 10th on the list with a personal wealth of $15.8 billion.