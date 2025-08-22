Florida Crash By Indian National Prompts US To Suspend Trucker Visa
The United States has stopped issuing work visas to foreign truck drivers after rising concerns about road safety.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio wrote on X- “The increasing number of foreign drivers operating large tractor-trailer trucks on U.S. roads is endangering American lives and undercutting the livelihoods of American truckers.”
President Donald Trump, earlier this week, signed an executive order mandating English-proficiency for commercial truck drivers in the U.S.
These decisions were made after a fatal Florida crash earlier this week, where three people in minivan were killed after colliding with a truck driven by Harjinder Singh, an Indian national.
According to officials, Singh was in the U.S. illegally and did not speak English. Police reported that Singh attempted to make an illegal U-turn through an “Official Use Only” access point, blocking traffic and causing the deadly crash.
Singh has been charged with three counts of vehicular homicide. Florida authorities have taken him into custody to face trial, though a lawyer for him has not yet been identified.
Govt Taps Al And Satellite Imaging To Tackle Illicit Drug Cultivation