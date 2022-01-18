FIFA The Best Awards: Robert Lewandowski Wins Second Consecutive Title
Bayern Munich and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski was announced as the best player by FIFA, edging past Argentina's Lionel Messi and Egypt's Mohammed Salah.
The striker collected his second consecutive title after a spectacular season for both club and country, scoring 48 goals across all competitions.
Spanish midfielder Alexia Putellas won the best female footballer title after her treble-winning season with FC Barcelona.
Cristiano Ronaldo received a Special Trophy for surpassing Iran's Ali Daei, after scoring the most international goals for Portugal. He currently stands at 115 goals.
Chelsea and Senegal goalkeeper Édouard Mendy was announced as the best goalkeeper after maintaining 16 clean sheets in the Premier League and Champions League winning campaign.
Argentina and Tottenham Hotspurs defender Erik Lamela's rabona goal against Arsenal won the FIFA Puskas Award for being the best goal last season.
Chelsea dominated the category of Best Coaches with Thomas Tuchel and Emma Hayes winning the titles for managing the club's men and women's teams respectively.
Fans of Denmark and Finland collectively won the FIFA Fan Award for their support for Christian Eriksen. The Danish football team and their coaching-medical staff won the FIFA Fairplay award.