Ex-Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry Killed in Road Accident Near Mumbai
Former chairman of Tata Sons business conglomerate Cyrus Mistry died in a road accident on Sunday near Mumbai.
Mistry, 54, was traveling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai with three others, including the driver, when the car hit the divider in Palghar.
Mistry and another passenger died on spot, while the other two passengers were injured and have been shifted to a hospital in Gujarat.
Mistry served as the sixth chairman of Tata Group from 2012 to 2016. He was ousted from the post in October 2016 following the board of Tata Sons' vote to remove Mistry after offering him an opportunity to resign voluntarily.