Euro 2020 Semi-Final: Spain Take On Italy In 2012 Final Rematch
Italy are the in-form side of the tournament so far and beat World No 1 Belgium to make it to the semi-finals.
With a solid defence and three technically sound midfielders dictating play, Italy have stamped their class in the tournament.
Under manager Roberto Mancini, Italy have been unbeaten for 32 matches, breaking a national record that stood for 82 years.
Spain have looked uncertain at times but the three-time champions have risen to the challenges when it mattered.
Though criticised by his own fans, striker Alvaro Morata (7) has managed to tune out all the noise and lead the Spanish attack ably.
Manager Luis Enrique has taken over a team which crashed out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup and lost a host of aging superstars and has made a formidable team.
