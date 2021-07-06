Euro 2020 Semi-Final: Gareth Southgate's England Take On Christian Eriksen-Inspired Denmark
England go into the semi-finals at Wembley with the home advantage and an impenetrable defence which is yet to concede a goal at the tournament.
Raheem Sterling has silenced his critics and tuned out the racial abuse by ably leading the England attack.
Image: Twitter/@EURO2020
Despite dividing opinions after his appointment in 2016, manager Gareth Southgate has now taken England to the semi-finals of two major competitions.
Image: Twitter/@EURO2020
Despite losing the first two matches in the group stage, Denmark miraculously fought back to make it to the knockout stages.
Image: Twitter/@EURO2020
After thumping Wales in the round of 16, the Danes beat Czech Republic in the quarter-finals to continue their fairy-tale run.
Image: Twitter/@EURO2020
The Danes have been inspired by their teammate Christian Eriksen, who collapsed in their first match against Finalnd.
Image: Twitter/@EURO2020
