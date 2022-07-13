England Bowled Out For Record Lowest Score In First ODI, India Win By 10 Wickets
Jasprit Bumrah's six-wicket haul wrapped up England's inning for 110, their lowest score in ODI history. Rohit Sharma's half-century ensured victory for Team India by 10 wickets.
Sharma won the toss for India and opted to bowl at the Oval, London.
Bumrah and Mohammed Shami started taking wickets in quick succession, adding pressure on the England batters.
England lost its batting top order, standing at an alarming position of 59/7.
Bumrah completed his six-wicket haul. Shami picked 3 wickets while Prasidh Krishna bagged one wicket to end England's inning at 110.
Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan opened the scoresheet for India and smoothly cruised towards their 50-run stand. Sharma soon completed his half-century.
He remained unbeaten at 76 along with Dhawan's 31-run knock to ensure victory for Team India by 10 wickets. They took a crucial 1-0 lead in the ODI series.
Jasprit Bumrah was the Player of the Match for his record-best ODI bowling figure of 6/19.
