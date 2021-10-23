From Bollywood To Broadway: Aditya Chopra To Adapt Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge For Broadway
Aditya Chopra is set to make his broadway debut by adapting his blockbuster hit Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge for theatre.
The Broadway adaptation of the Bollywood classic will be titled Come Fall In Love-- The DDLJ Musical.
Chopra, the Chairman and Managing Director of Yash Raj Films, announced that the Broadway adaptation will be released in Autumn 2022.
In a statement posted on Twitter, Chopra said that the project had been in development for three years and was working on finding the talent for the adaptation.
Since its release in 1995, the Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer has attained cult status and has raked in Rs 103 crore in box office collections.