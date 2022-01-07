Dileep Featured On Vanitha: Malayalam Magazine Slammed For Putting Sexual Assault Accused On Cover
Vanitha, India's highest-selling magazine, has been called out for featuring actor Dileep and his family on the cover of the January edition. Dileep is the accused in the 2017 kidnapping and sexual assault of an actress.
Dileep is featured on the cover with his wife Kavya Madhavan and his two daughters. The cover story posits Dileep as a family man.
The cover story comes days after Dileep's former friend Balachandar revealed that Dileep was in possession of a video of the assault on the actress.
Many have accused Vanitha for whitewashing Dileep's image painting a sympathetic image of the actor. That Vanitha's target audience is women, people have slammed the magazine and publishers Malayala Manorama for it's hypocrisy.