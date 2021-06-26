Derek Chauvin Sentenced To 22.5 Years In Prison For George Floyd's Murder
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced to a 22 and a half year prison term for the May 2020 murder of George Floyd.
Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was killed by Chauvin while being arrested on suspicion of using a counterfeit $20 bill. Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for almost 10 minutes even as Floyd said he couldn't breathe.
Floyd's murder and the deaths of Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery at the hands of police and armed white people respectively led to widespread protests in the US against police brutality and racial injustice.
Chauvin offered his condolences to Floyd's family during his sentencing and also said that additional information due to be released soon would hopefully give them peace. It is unclear what information Chauvin was alluding to.
During Chauvin's trial, people visited and paid their respects at George Floyd Square, the place where Floyd was murdered.