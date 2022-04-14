Covid-19: Delhi Registers 299 Fresh New Cases In 24 Hours, 50% Rise From April 12
Delhi has registered 299 fresh cases of Covid-19 on April 13. This marks a 50 per cent rise in cases, compared to April 12.
With this, there has been an overall spike of 2.49 per cent in positivity rate to take the cumulative percentage to 4.98.
For Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, the city government is keeping an eye on the situation. But there is no reason to worry until a new variant of concern is detected.
Post third wave, many Covid protocols were relaxed in Delhi, after a decline in daily cases. This also includes wearing a mask, where defaulters were earlier penalised with Rs 500.
