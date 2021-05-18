Cyclone Tauktae brought high-speed winds and torrential rain to Mumbai as the storm made its way to Gujarat.
Santacruz recorded 230 mm of rainfall while Colaba recorded 207.6 mm of rainfall.
The Indian Navy has rescued 177 people so far from a barge with 273 personnel on board adrift off Heera oil fields in Bombay high area.
The Mumbai airport was closed till 10 pm on Monday, after which it restarted operations.
The BMC reported that three people died due to the cyclone in Mumbai.
Gusty winds reaching the speed of 114 km/h lashed Mumbai and its neighbouring areas.
Trees were uprooted across Mumbai while many areas saw waterlogging.
Tauktae has been downgraded from an 'extremely severe' cyclonic storm to 'very severe' on Tuesday.
The vaccination centre at the BKC Jumbo COVID-19 centre was badly hit by the cyclone.
