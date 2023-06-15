Cyclone Biparjoy Makes A Landfall In Gujarat: IMD
According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Biparjoy has begun its landfall in Gujarat and the process will continue till midnight.
There is also a possibility of high waves on the Kerala coast (from Vizhinjam to Kasaragod) till 11.30 pm on Thursday.
The wind speed of the cyclone has been noted to be 50-60 kmph initially but is expected to increase up to 120-140 kmph.
The sea conditions in Mumbai also got rough with high tides at Gateway of India on Thursday morning.
In light of the heavy rain and storm surge, the Gujarat state government has relocated over 94,000 individuals residing in eight coastal districts to temporary shelters.
“A total of 1,521 shelter homes have been set up in these eight districts. Medical teams are visiting the shelters at regular intervals," the state government press release informed.
Frequent And Prolonged: Cyclones In The Arabian Sea Show A Trend
