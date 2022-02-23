ASCI Rules Ads Need To Mention Cryptocurrencies And NFTs Are Unregulated And Risky
The Advertising Stands Council of India (ASCI) released new guidelines for crypto advertisements, that would be effective from April 1.
Ads need to mention the disclaimer, “Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.”
Usage of terms like “currency”, “securities”, “custodian” and “depositories” may not be used as consumers associate such terms with regulated products.
The guidelines also mention that cost or profitability of VDA products should contain accurate, clear, updated information.
ALSO READ
Veteran Malayalam Actress KPAC Lalitha Dies At 74