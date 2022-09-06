'It Has Been An Absolute Honour': Suresh Raina Announces Retirement From Cricket
Cricketer Suresh Raina announced retirement from all formats of cricket on Tuesday.
"It has been an absolute honour to represent my country & state UP. I would like to announce my retirement from all formats of Cricket," Raina wrote in a tweet and thanked his fans for their support and "unwavering faith" in him.
Raina, 35, has been one of India's best middle-order batters and was also the vice-captain of Chennai Super Kings team. He is the first Indian batter to hit a century in all three formats of international cricket.