Faith In The Time Of Coronavirus
As cases rise in India, religious ceremonies of different faiths are bringing people together in large gatherings, with little protocol being followed.
April 13, 2021
India Is Looking At A New COVID-19 Peak
On April 12, 2021, India reported over 1.6 lakh COVID-19 cases in 24 hours. It surpassed Brazil as the second most affected country after USA
Kumbh Mela, Haridwar, 2021
On that very day, thousands of devotees gathered at the banks of the Ganga to take a dip on the occasion of Kumbh Mela.
Photos from the event reveal a lack face masks and compliance of social distancing norms.
Sikh devotees gather at Golden Temple to offer prayers on the occasion of Baisakhi - New Year in Hindu and Sikh Solar calendar.
Yet again, people can be seen without masks, and not complying with social distancing norms.
People flock at Bengaluru's K R Market to buy flowers for Ugadi - New Year's day in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
On April 13, 6387 cases were reported in Bengaluru Urban alone. In Karnataka, 52 deaths from COVID-19 were reported in the past 24 hours.
Visitors gather at Delhi's Jama Masjid ahead of Ramzan - the ninth month of Islamic lunar calendar.
While some could be seen wearing masks, many chose not to wear any. Pictures reveal that social distancing is also not followed.
Meanwhile, Delhi remains one of the worst affected cities with over 14,000 cases being reported between April 12 and April 13.
