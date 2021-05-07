Trenches have been dug on Rajpath as construction work under phase 1 of the the Central Vista redevelopment project got underway.
The roads leading to the iconic India Gate as well as the Rashtrapati Bhavan have been dug up with barricades being set up.
To begin work on the redevelopment, the Central Vista project has been declared an 'essential service' even as the construction work was suspended in Delhi due to rising cases.
The Central Vista redevelopment has been criticised as it will cost the country close to Rs 20,000 crore even as the economy is struggling.
HCP Design, Planning and Management, claim that phase 1 will make the area around Rajpath pedestrian friendly, reported The Indian Express
The Central Vista redevelopment will see the construction of a new Parliament House, a new residential complex for the PM as well as new office buildings and a Central Secretariat to accommodate Ministry offices.