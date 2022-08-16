Why Chinese Ship On Sri Lankan Shores Has India Worried
Chinese ship Yuan Wang 5 docked itself on Sri Lanka's Hambantota port on Tuesday.
While China has claimed that it is a research ship, Pentagon said Yuan Wang ships are operated by the Strategic Support Force of the People's Liberation Army.
Reports suggest India is worried as the ship may be able to snoop on the range and accuracy of missiles since they're tested in Odisha.
India had reportedly voiced its concerns with the Sri Lankan government against the ship's visit.
Sri Lanka had asked China to defer the ship's visit amid the security concerns
