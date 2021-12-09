Sanjay Gandhi To Bipin Rawat: Significant Indians Who Were Killed In Air Crashes
Late Gen. Bipin Rawat, the former Chief of Defence Staff of the Indian Army lost his life on December 8, when his chopper crashed in the Nilgiris. Along with Gen. Rawat, his wife, and 11 others also passed away.
Sanjay Gandhi, the elder son of former PM Indira Gandhi lost his life in June 1980 while flying a Pitts S-2A aircraft near Safdarjung Airport in New Delhi.
Madhavrao Scindia, the former Union Minister died in September 2001 when his chartered flight heading towards Kanpur crashed midway near a village in Bhogaon tehsil of Mainpuri district, central Uttar Pradesh.
Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, the then CM of Andhra Pradesh lost his life when his twin-engined Bell 430 helicopter crashed in the Nallamala Hills, in September 2009.
South Indian actress Soundarya died in April 2004 when her Cessna 180 aircraft crashed while she was on her way to Karimnagar for a political campaign for the BJP. Her brother Amarnath also lost his life.
O.P. Jindal, the former Haryana power minister, and notable industrialist lost his life when his helicopter crashed in 2005. Surender Singh, the former state agriculture minister also died in the same crash.
Homi J Bhabha, the Indian Nuclear Physicist died when Air India Flight 101 crashed near Mont Blanc in January 1966 while en route to London.
G.M.C. Balayogi, the Telugu Desam Party leader and former Lok Sabha speaker died when his helicopter crashed in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh in March 2002, due to a technical snag.
Dorjee Khandu, the then CM of Arunachal Pradesh was killed on April 30, 2011 when his a helicopter crashed in a remote village near Tawang.