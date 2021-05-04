Bill And Melinda Gates Announce Divorce
Bill and Melinda Gates have announced their divorce after 27 years of marriage.
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is the fourth wealthiest person in the world, according to Forbes, and is worth $124bn.
Melinda French joined Microsoft as marketing manager in 1987 and worked at the company till 1997.
The duo began dating in 1987 and got married in 1994.
The couple have three children together - Phoebe, Jennifer and Rory Gates (L-R).
The couple founded the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation in 2000 which works towards providing healthcare to poor countries and reducing extreme poverty.
Apart from leading the foundation, Melinda is also a published author debuting with the 2019 book 'The Moment of Lift: How Empowering Women Changes the World'.
