Australia Beat New Zealand To Clinch First ICC Men's T20 World Cup
In a thriller match on Sunday, Australia beat New Zealand by 8 wickets in the finals of ICC T20 World Cup.
Australia chose to bowl first after it won the toss. Mitchell Marsh and David Warner's half-centuries steered the team to victory with 7 balls to spare.
Mitchell Marsh was picked player of the match after he scored an unbeaten 77 of 50 balls.
The Australian dressing room erupted in jubilation after it logged its first ever ICC T20 World Cup win.
