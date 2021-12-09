Ashes 2021: Travis Head's Blistering Ton Helps Australia End Day 2 At 343-7 With 196-Run Lead
After dismissing England for 147 on Day one, Australia's first innings got off to a poor start after Ollie Robinson got rid of Marcus Harris in the sixth over.
David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne did not let England build on their early strike and added 156 runs for the second wicket.
Labuschagne was out for 74 while Warner fell six runs short of a ton after hitting the ball straight to Ben Stokes in covers off Robinson.
There was controversy at the Gabba as Ben Stokes was found to have bowled 14 no balls but was only penalised for two of them as the technology in place was broken.
England got rid of Steven Smith and Cameron Green fairly quickly to leave the hosts at 195-5.
However, Travis Head took matters into his own hands blasting the joint third-fastest Ashes century, off 85 balls in the final session.
Head will resume Day 3 at 112 with Australia at 343-7 with a healthy lead of 196 runs.
