Ashes 2021: Head's Century Helps Australia End Day 1 at 241/6
England captain Joe Root won the toss of the last Test match and elected to bowl, looking at the overcast condition in Hobart's Blundstone Arena.
The English bowlers were quick to draw first blood, as Ollie Robinson and Stuart Broad dismissed openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja in quick succession.
Robinson went on to dismiss Steve Smith for a duck, as Australia were in a vulnerable position at 12/3
Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head took charge, rebuilding the innings for Australia. The duo soon completed a crucial 50-run partnership.
Prior to tea break, Broad broke the crucial partnership, clean bowling Labuschagne. Australia were 85/4
But a resilient Travis Head stood steady, helping Australia to build a solid total. He went on to complete his half-century.
Head completed a significant 100-run partnership with Cameroon Green, putting England under pressure. The former completed his second ton of the series.
But he got dismissed in the very next ball by Christ Woakes, breaking a crucial Australian partnership. But Green soon completed his half-century.
Mark Wood soon got Green's wicket. The rain interrupted play and forced an early Stumps, with Australia ending Day 1 in Hobart at 241/6.
