Enrolment In Govt Schools Up To 70% In Pandemic: ASER Report 2021 Highlights
Proportion of students studying in govt schools increased from 64.3% in 2018 (pre-pandemic) to 70.3% in 2021 while private school enrollment has dropped from 32.5% in 2018 to 24.4% in 2021.
Largest increase in govt school enrollment in rural India has come from UP & Kerala.
The proportion of children out of school has increased since the pandemic forced school closure. The increase is higher among children in the age group of 7 to 10 years.
Even though availability of smartphones increased to 67.6% in 2021 as compared to 36.5% in 2018, around 79% of children in private schools had smartphone at home as opposed to 63.7% children in government school.
52% of the respondent sighted Financial stress caused by Covid-19 pandemic as the main reason for the shift in enrollment to government schools.
Number of school-going children taking tuition increased by 40% during closure of their schools.