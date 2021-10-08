Aryan Khan Denied Bail By Mumbai Magistrate Court In Narcotics Case
The Mumbai Magistrate court denied bail to Aryan Khan and others in the cruise ship drugs raid case.
Stating that the bail application was "not maintainable", the court directed the three accused to approach the Sessions Court for bail.
The NCB had objected to the bail application stating that Khan, being the son of an influential actor, would tamper with evidence.
The court had earlier rejected the NCB's plea seeking further custody of the 23-year-old and other accused. It instead sent them to 14-day judicial custody.