BJP Workers Clash With Police Outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's House
The crowd, led by MP Tejasvi Surya, vandalised the front gates of Delhi CM's house
The crowd was protesting against recent remarks by Kejriwal, alleging that he 'mocked' the 'Kashmiri Pandit genocide'
Speaking at Delhi Assembly last Thursday, Kejriwal mocked the BJP for promoting Vivek Agnihotri's recent film The Kashmir Files
The protest was led by BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and BJP Spokesperson Tajinder Bagga. AAP leader Manish Sisodia claimed BJP was trying to "kill" Kejriwal.