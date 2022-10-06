Annie Ernaux Wins Nobel Prize In Literature 2022

French author Annie Ernaux was bestowed with the Nobel Prize in Literature 2022 by the Swedish Academy on Thursday.
Ernaux was honoured with the prestigious award "for the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restrains of personal memory".
The academy wrote, "With great courage and clinical acuity, Annie Ernaux reveals the agony of the experience of class, describing shame, humiliation, jealousy or inability to see who you are, she has achieved something admirable and enduring."
Ernaux was born in 1940 and came from humble beginnings. Her upbringing influenced her writing style regarding language, gender and class.
Some of her reputed works include Journal du dehors (1993) and La vie extérieure (1993)