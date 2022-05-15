Andrew Symonds Dies At 46 In Fatal Car Accident
Former Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds died in a car accident on May 14, outside Townsville, Queensland. He was 46.
Symonds represented Australia from 1998 to 2009 in 26 Tests and 198 One Day Internationals in a career that spanned over 11 years.
A famed all-rounder during his career, Symonds scored 6,887 career runs across all three formats of the game. With the bowl, he picked up 165 career wickets.
He was also a part of the special Australian squad that won the ICC Cricket World Cups consecutively in South Africa 2003 and West Indies 2007.
Symonds also featured in the IPL for Deccan Chargers and Mumbai Indians. Post-retirement, he forged a career as a reputed television commentator.