Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser And Anton Zeilinger Win Nobel Prize For Physics
The trio of Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser and Anton Zeilinger were announced as the winners of the 2022 Nobel Prize For Physics on Tuesday.
The trio was bestowed by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences "for experiments with entangled photons, establishing the violation of Bell Inequalities and pioneering quantum information science."
John Clauser developed an apparatus that emitted two entangled photons at a time with each towards a filter that tested their polarisation.
Alain Aspect helped in developing a setup that helped the trio to close an important loophole.
Anton Zeilinger researched on the entangled quantum states with the trio demonstrating called 'Quantum Teleportation'.
