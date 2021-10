As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, Delhi’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) on Wednesday was 221 in the 'poor' category, shooting up from 69 (satisfactory) on Tuesday and 46 - first 'good' air day of this year - on Monday. On Thursday, the AQI for the Anand Vihar area in Delhi is worst with an AQI of 303 in the hazardous category.