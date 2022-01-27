As Tata Takes Over Air India, Here Are New Services Provided By The Airlines
After 69 years and Rs 18,000 crores, Tata Group is set to get back national carrier Air India. As part of this retake, Air India will go through some changes on immediate effect.
One of the first changes would be 'enhanced meal service' that would start from January 27 onwards.
Another change Tata aims to work on timely departures, where aircraft doors would be shut 10 minutes before departure.
The inflight announcements might also have a special recorded message by the group's emeritus, Ratan Tata.
On October 8, the government sold off Air India's stake to Tata Group, which also own major stakes in AirAsia India and Vistara (along with Singapore airlines). This was the govt.'s first privatisation since 2003-04.
As part of the Rs 18,000 deal with the govt., Tata Group also got the ownership of Air India Express and 50 percent stake in ground handling arm Air India SATS.