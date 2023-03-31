US AI Policy Group Asks FTC To Hault Further Commercial Launch Of GPT Models

The Center for AI and Digital Policy(CAIDP) has filed a complaint stating that GPT-4 violates the US Federal Trade Commission’s rules against unfair and deceptive practices.
The AI policy group asked FTC to stop OpenAI from lauching new commercial models of GPT-4.
In the complaint, CAIDP called GPT-4 "biased, deceptive, and a risk to privacy and public safety."
"The Federal Trade Commission has declared that the use of AI should be “transparent, explainable, fair, and empirically sound while fostering accountability. OpenAI’s product GPT-4 satisfies none of these requirements," the complaint added.
This comes after Twitter CEO Elon Musk, and several other experts called for a six-month pause on 'giant AI experiments' citing "profound risks to humanity and society" on March 30.