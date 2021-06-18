Activists Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita and Asif Iqbal Tanha Released From Tihar Jail
Student activists Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal and Asif Iqbal Tanha were released on bail on June 17. The trio had been arrested in in May 2020 for their alleged role in the 2020 Delhi riots.
Narwal (R) is a student activist and a founding member of the Pinjra Tod movement. Narwal's father Mahavir was a member of the CPI(M) and passed away when Natasha was in jail.
Kalita, (L) is a student at the Jawaharlal Nehru University and also a co-founder of the Pinjra Tod movement. Kalita, Narwal and Iqbal Tanha have been vocal against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens.
Asif Iqbal Tanha (C) is a student at Jamia Milia Islamia University and is a member of the Students' Islamic Organisation of India. Tanha, Kalita and Narwal were booked by the Delhi Police under UAPA anti-terror law for their alleged role in the 2020 Delhi riots.
The trio were released two days after their bail was granted by the Delhi High Court. Their release was delayed after the Delhi Police sought three days time to verify sureties and addresses of the trio before releasing them.