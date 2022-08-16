Oscars Apologises To Native American Actress Sacheen Littlefeather After 50 Years
The Oscars issued an apology to Sacheen Littlefeather after almost 50 years since her rejection of the award bestowed to Marlon Brando as the best actor for 'The Godfather'.
A Native American activist, Sacheen represented Brando during the 1973 Oscars and was presented with the award by Roger Moore and Liv Ulman.
But she refused the best actor award on behalf of Brando due to the misrepresentation of Native Americans in the film industry.
Appearing on live TV during the ceremony, a then 26-year-old Littlefeather told the audience that Brando "very regretfully cannot accept this generous award".
Nearly after 50 years since the incident, the Academy wrote, "The abuse you endured was unwarranted and unjustified".
In response, Littlefeather said, "We Indians are very patient people - it's only been 50 years!" as she never thought she would see an apology.
ALSO READ
India’s Independence Day Celebration In Photos