ABC Halts Jimmy Kimmel Show After Remarks On Charlie Kirk’s Alleged Killer
ABC has suspended Jimmy Kimmel Live indefinitely following backlash over the host’s comments about Charlie Kirk’s suspected killer.
A Disney-owned network spokesperson confirmed, “Jimmy Kimmel Live will be pre-empted indefinitely.” Major affiliates Nexstar and Sinclair backed the move, as both pursue mergers awaiting federal approval.
Earlier this week, Kimmel in his monologue said, "The Maga Gang desperately trying to characterise this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it."
Charlie Kirk, a conservative influencer, was shot dead while speaking at Utah Valley University on September 11. The accused has since appeared in court on aggravated murder charges.
The Center for American Rights has filed a complaint with the FCC, arguing that Kimmel’s remarks crossed the line. “It is no defense to say that Kimmel was engaging in satire or late-night comedy rather than traditional news,” the group wrote.
Free speech advocates have condemned ABC’s decision as cowardly. President Trump, however, welcomed the suspension, calling it “great news for America.”
