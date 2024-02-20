90% Of Indians Receive Spam Calls Despite Being In The DND List: Study
According to a LocalCircles study, 60% of the people surveyed stated that they get three or more pesky/spam calls on average every day during the last 12 months.
Additionally, while 21 percent experienced 6-10 spam calls, 3 percent received over 10 unwanted calls. Conversely, 6 percent reported not receiving any such calls.
The survey, which consists of seven questions, said that it garnered 60,000 responses from 378 districts; however, the number of replies varied for each question.
Around 90 percent of respondents reported receiving bothersome calls from individuals promoting financial services, real estate projects, and various products, even though they are registered on the Do Not Disturb list.
Within the realm of financial services, 40 percent of respondents identified Bajaj Finance as the primary culprit, with 27 percent attributing the second-highest offense to the HDFC group.
They were followed by the likes of Kotak Mahindra Bank (4 percent), ICICI Bank (2 percent), IDFC First Bank (2 percent) and IndusInd Bank (2 percent).
