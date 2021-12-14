The Maidens, People We Meet On Vacation: Here's The List Of Top Books Of 2021
#10 Beautiful World, Where Are You by Sally Rooney
Rooney introduces us to Alice, Felix, Eileen, and Simon, where we see them going through the different patches of life, as they continue looking forward to a beautiful world.
#9 Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro
The author presents the modern world that is going through changes at an unprecedented pace, where the narrator is finding the answer for what does it mean to love?
#8 The Maidens by Alex Michaelides
It is a must-read for the Thriller aficionados, where a dark murder mystery gets unfolded at Cambridge University.
#7 Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir
The book creates an intense build-up of planet Earth, where humanity is on the verge of extinction if the sole survivor cannot complete the last-chance mission.
#6 The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood
It provides a nostalgic dose of college days romance, this time from the lens of Olive Smith, a third-year Ph.D. candidate with a Science background.
#5 The Lost Apothecary by Sarah Penner
The author sets three lives across centuries on a dangerous colliding course, by secretly dispensing poison to liberate women from abusive men.
#4 The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave
This brings a gripping mystery of a woman falling in love, thinking that she found the love of her life, until he disappears, leaving behind a mysterious note.
#3 The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah
It takes back readers to Texas 1934, where the Great Plains suffered a massive drought, following one of the darkest periods of the Great Depression, bringing a portrait of the American Dream.
#2 Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid
This invites you to an epic party thrown by four popular siblings in August 1983 to celebrate the end of Summer. But in a span of twenty-four hours, their lives will change forever.
#1 People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry
It brings the tale of Poppy and Alex. These two have nothing in common but have always maintained a tradition of going together for vacation until it got ruined. Can they fix this relationship?