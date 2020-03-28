COVID-19 : How Well Is India's Health Infrastructure Prepared
"Private Hospitals only have a 30% patient load which keeps them available for the COVID-19 patients, says Dr. Girdhar Gyani, the Director General of Association of Healthcare Providers (India) to Govindraj Ethiraj. He further suggests that COVID-19 patients should not be kept with the non-COVID-19 patients as there is a 40% chance of them getting infected with the virus.
Dr. Gyani also told us that NITI Aayog had convened a meeting on 20th March, 2020 of 5 Associations - AHPI, NATHEALTH, CII, FICCI & ASSOCHAM and had told them to jointly submit a report.
Updated On: 2020-03-28T16:52:43+05:30
