A video showing a group of people carrying what appears to be a body on a stretcher and fleeing after police sirens blare in the background is being circulated online with a false claim that it depicts Palestinians faking a funeral to gain international sympathy. The video is shared with captions alleging that Palestinians are staging deaths for media attention during the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

FactCheck

BOOM found that the viral video is from Jordan dating back to 2020, when young men had staged a staged funeral during the COIVD-19 lockdown to evade lockdown. When police sirens were heard, the group, including the person pretending to be dead, fled the scene.

Arabic news websites, such as Youm7 and 24.ae, reported on this incident at the time, confirming that it had no connection to the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict. BOOM had debunked a video of the same incident when it went viral in 2021 with a misleading claim.