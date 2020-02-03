False: Suicide Attempt Over Government's LIC Stake Sale Plan

Claim
"Unhappy over Narendra Modi's decision to sell LIC company, a worker in Surat city of Gujarat committing suicide live."
Fact
BOOM found that this incident had taken place in January in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. An army jawan, P Muthu, (25) had attempted suicide by holding a high-tension terminal of a transformer on the premises of the Madurai district collectorate in Tamil Nadu on January 7, 2020. Muthu attempted to end his life, after his wife committed suicide a few days prior, due to disputes over dowry in the family. BOOM had previously debunked the same video in January, 2020, when it was viral with the false claim that he was a Bharatiya Janata Party volunteer and had attempted suicide due to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
To Read Full Story, click here
Updated On: 2020-02-03T18:36:40+05:30
Claim Review : Unhappy Over Narendra Modis Decision To Sell LIC Company, Employees LIVE Suicide In Surat, Gujarat
Claimed By : Sanjay Gadhia
Fact Check : False
Next Story