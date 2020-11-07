Joe Biden Projected As 46th US President: US Networks

Joe Biden has been projected to be the 46th and next President of the United States of America. He crossed 270 delegate threshold on Saturday after many pollsters have called Pennsylvania (20 delegates) in his favour, catapulting from 253 electoral college delegates to 273 with Pennsylvania.

America, I'm honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country.



The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not.



I will keep the faith that you have placed in me. pic.twitter.com/moA9qhmjn8 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 7, 2020

Some agencies like Fox News, Bloomberg and the Associated Press have also called Arizona (11 delegates), which takes Biden to 284 from 264 delegates.

Biden, who was the former Vice President is slated to succeed incumbent president Donald J. Trump, who he beat at the polls after a gruelingly slow count of mail-in ballots and a record turnout going 4 days after the elections took place on November 3. More than 100 million Americans voted early this election season.

His running mate, Kamala Harris, will also make history as the first female vice-president, and that of Black and South Asian heritage.



Results from the state of Georgia (16 delegates), North Carolina (15 delegates) and Nevada (6 delegates) stands awaited. Some networks have still not called Arizona.



Joe Biden served as vice-president to US President Barack Obama from 2009 - 2017. He has also served as a Senator from the Delaware in the US Congress.



