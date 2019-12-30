Haven't Linked Your Aadhaar And PAN? The Deadline Is December 31
An official IT deadline puts the last day of linking Aadhar to PAN at December 31.
Here's a friendly reminder to link Aadhaar to your permanent account number (PAN), if you have not done so already. The Income Tax department, in a tweet, has reminded taxpayers to ensure that they link their Aadhaar to their PAN by December 31 this year. The department has also warned that failure to do so would make their PAN inoperative and make them ineligible to file taxes.
Have you linked your PAN with Aadhaar?
If not, do remember to link it by 31st December, 2019.
For more details, please visit: https://t.co/EGL31K6szN#IncomeTaxIndia pic.twitter.com/pujxjvEl01
There are two ways to get the Aadhaar linked to one's PAN.
The online method requires one to visit the Income Tax Department's website on www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in and click on 'Link Aadhar' section in the left section of the screen, enter PAN Number, the Aadhaar number and name as per Aadhaar. Users need to ensure that the name on the PAN and Aadhaar is the same. Once requested, you can also view the status of linking request on the same portal.
The second option requires users to provide their Aadhaar and PAN details over SMS, in the following format: UIDPAN<space>
The deadline for linking of the two identification numbers is unlikely to be extended any further. When the Income Tax department extended the deadline in September this year, it was the seventh extension in the due date for the public to link the two identification numbers.
