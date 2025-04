Amid the ongoing political row following comedian Kunal Kamra's recent stand-up performance, two videos featuring Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam have gone viral.

In one video, Nirupam critiques the term "traitor" used during Kamra's show. Whereas in the second video, he says that the son of Maharashtra's Chief Minister Eknath Shinde should have the label "traitor" written on his forehead.



He is Sanjay Nirupam, angry with Kunal Kamra



2 yrs ago, he called Eknath Shinde a Gaddar



Now he is in Shinde party 😂😂



SPREAD TO DESTROY PROPAGANDA 🔥 pic.twitter.com/LuIPeq2sNg

However, BOOM found that the viral video is incomplete. The video, which claims Nirupam called Shinde a traitor, is actually a response to a statement made by Shiv Sena UBT leader Priyanka Chaturvedi during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Nirupam joined the Shinde-led Shiv Sena on 3 May 2024 following his expulsion from the Congress party. Fact-check In the first video, Nirupam is criticising the word traitor. Upon verifying the viral claim, we conducted a reverse image search on key frames from the video of Nirupam speaking in Marathi. Our search led us to the full video, which was uploaded on ABP Majha’s YouTube channel on March 24, 2025. In the video, Nirupam is seen reacting to Kunal Kamra’s parody song, which Kamra performed during his show at the Habitat Comedy Club in Mumbai’s Khar area on March 23, 2025.





In the video, Nirupam strongly responds to Kamra’s Marathi song, in which Kamra refers to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Shinde as a traitor. Nirupam accuses Kamra of targeting NDA leaders after accepting a contract from Shiv Sena UBT and the Congress party. At the 2:54-minute mark, Nirupam states, "There is satire on political people (leaders), we also tolerate it, but you cannot call anyone a traitor." This portion of the video went viral. The second video, which claims Nirupam called Shinde a traitor, is cropped. While verifying this, we searched the caption of the viral claim on X and found a full-frame video. A reverse image search of the key frames led us to the complete video, uploaded on ANI’s X handle on May 10, 2024. Upon reviewing the video, we found that a cropped version of Nirupam’s statement from May 10, 2024, during the Lok Sabha elections is being shared with a misleading claim.



"The woman MP of Shiv Sena (UBT) has said that it should be written on the forehead of Maharashtra's CM's son that 'mera baap gaddar hai'. I want to give her a reply that it's Shiv Sena (UBT) which has betrayed, it's Uddhav…